Ouch! Man Pours Hot Coffee On His Palms Mistaking It For Sanitiser | Watch Viral Video

It can be taken as a humorous incident and be laughed at but then, think about the guy at the receiving end.

Viral Video: It is always good to practice hygiene. We can do it by taking regular baths, cutting nails, and washing our hands after relieving ourselves and before eating. But it is not possible to always get our hands on soap to clean our hands. This is where sanitizers are very helpful, especially in the post-COVID time. But it does happen that sometimes we are not able to distinguish between different products due to their similar packaging or because of our own absent-mindedness.

In one such instance, a man mistook a flask of boiling hot coffee for a sanitiser dispenser. This is what the viral video all about.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

pic.twitter.com/Q5fdKQfrFj — Videos that you can feel (@Outofcon8ext) February 12, 2023

