Known to have taken lives in the past, the viral challenges on the Internet did not even spare sensational singer Jason Derulo's teeth as a bad TikTok move made him loose his front teeth. The 'Will You Marry Me' and 'Talk Dirty' singer left fans cringing and covering their eyes with their hands as they watched the TikTok challenge go wrong on Jason's social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jason shared a video featuring him in a brown tee with a chain neck accessory and hair standing up in spikes. Holding an electric drill with corn attached to it, Jason attempted the cob challenge which required him to eat the corn off the drill with the power on.

Taking up the TikTok challenge, Jason is heard saying in the start, "Hey, have y'all seen this? I've always wanted to try it. Life hack!" The stunt goes down the hill when he switches the power drill on to rotate the corn in speed but is heard shouting out in pain instead.

The pop-singer later reveals that he broke his front teeth. The video was captioned with a warning that read, “Don’t try this (sic)” and was punctuated with crying emojis.

The video-making application TikTok is known for its bizzare challenges but recently crossed the line when an Indian user shared video glorifying acid attack went viral. The users pulled out previous other videos that showed no objection to domestic violence, rapes, terrorism and animal cruelty in the name of content.

As netizens demanded a ban, the TikTok app saw a flood of 1-star reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. TikTok then suspended Faizal Siddiqui’s account due to multiple ‘community guidelines violations’ and also his infamous acid attack video was pulled down.