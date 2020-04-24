London: Living their best life while sailing across the Atlantic on their yacht, a couple had no idea what awaited them as soon as they reached land. It was last month that Manchester couple, Elena Manighetti and Ryan Osborne set off across the Atlantic for the Caribbean and throughout the journey, they had no idea that a global pandemic had engulfed the world. Also Read - Real Kashmir FC Distribute Essential Equipment In Fight Against COVID-19

With zero access to the news because of no mobile phone signal, they were blissfully unaware of the reality. However, after 25 days, when they were unable to dock at several ports because of the new lockdown restrictions, they realised something is amiss. Also Read - AIIMS Deploys Humanoid Robots to Reduce Coronavirus Risk for Doctors & Health Staff

As they reached the Caribbean island of Bequia, after 25 days, they switched on their phones and were taken aback. Also Read - 'You Are Nominated, I am Elected': Mamata Banerjee's Letter Bomb in the Times of Corona | 10 Points

“We bought some data and I remember Ryan reading out the news and our jaws just dropped..It was hard to grasp the scale of it at first. If you were waking up from a coma now, I think it would be hard to imagine the scale of what had unfolded,” the couple told The Guardian.

The couple in their early thirties had quit their jobs in 2017 and bought a boat to sail around the world. When they set sail this time, they had requested their families that they didn’t want to hear any bad news.

They are now docked at Bequia, an island in Saint Vincent where there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus at that time.