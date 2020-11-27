For most of us, space is a symbol of the unknown and unexplored and that’s why we are immediately drawn to it. Teasing our imaginations and sense of wonder a little more, NASA astronaut recently shared his first video of the Earth taken from space and it’s just majestic. Also Read - Giant Asteroid As Tall As Burj Khalifa To Make Near-Earth Approach on November 29, Is it Dangerous?

Notably, 43-year-old Glover is one of the four astronauts who entered the ISS after a 27-hour, automated flight aboard the Space X’s Dragon Capsule last week. The 30-second-long video shared on Twitter showed a blue trace of Earth’s atmosphere and a cloudy blue sky.

“My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective,” he wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter.

“The video just doesn’t do it justice – It is pretty amazing though,” Glover says in video as he points the camera towards Earth. Watch it here:

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

The video has gone viral, with people being mesmerized by our planet’s beauty and many expressed their delight. One user said, ” Stunning! It makes me so happy that you are finally in space witnessing such beauty!”

“Everything we know is on that little blue marble. Seeing it from this perspective makes all the stupid petty things we fight over look like children bickering by comparison,” wrote another.

Here are other reactions:

I want say “I can image how beautiful it must be”… but I’d be sorely mistaken. I can’t imagine how beautiful that must be. Some things you have to see/experience for yourself. What an incredible privilege to see our pale blue dot from that vantage point 👌💚 Enjoy! — Scientific Jane (@JaneScientific) November 25, 2020

😭 its soo overwhelming just by watching the video, I cant even imagine how it would be to experience with my 👀

🌎 a beauty😍😍😍 https://t.co/CSM8CsYjAK — Sravya (@taebun99) November 26, 2020

Fabulous and majestic #Earth

A view to behold. 🥰 https://t.co/qz3Jqn8882 — Samrat Ghosh (@samratghosh54) November 26, 2020

Awesome view. Can’t wait to see and learn more about our advances in space and in the microgravity environment. https://t.co/FyldqCxLAw — Randy Cruz (@cruzsock) November 26, 2020

With this, Glover has also made history by becoming first African-American astronaut to live on the space station for a long duration.

“He is currently serving as plot and second-in-command on the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience, which launched November 15,2020. It is the first post-certification mission of Space X’s Crew Dragon spacecraft — the second crewed flight for that begicle — and a long duration mission aboard the International Space Station,” according to a statement by NASA.