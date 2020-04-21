The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left a good number of people worldwide without jobs, as many countries have enforced a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. With nothing much to do, some have gone into depression, while others have decided to get creative with the talents that they have. One such person, who followed the latter, is a photographer from Newtownards in Northern Ireland. Also Read - Coronavirus: Total Count Reaches 18601, No Fresh Case in 61 Districts in Past 14 Days, Says Health Ministry

Agnieszka Marsh is used to shooting beautiful wedding portraits of real people, but with the current situation being what it is, she decided to do something else entirely different. With no work in hand, she used her talent as a photographer to stage a Barbie engagement and wedding photoshoot suing her daughter's dolls.

She shared the pictures on her social media pages and they instantly became a big hit. She had captioned the first set as, "Yesterday I had my first photography job in weeks. It was an engagement shoot for a lovely couple called Kenneth and Barbara. I really had fun capturing them in the confines of my back garden and although they were a bit stiff and rigid at the start and didn't really talk much, they took directions well and we got some lovely shots. I am so excited now to capture Ken and Barbie's big wedding day."

Marsh got a lot of positive reviews for her first batch of photos, though many pointed out that the groom wasn’t actually a Ken doll but a doll of Louis from One Direction.

She was, however, not fazed by the mistaken identity and next shared pictures of the wedding with a caption that read, “BARBIE AND KEN’S* BIG DAY.”

“After the interest in the engagement shoot of Barbie and Louis, (*It was highlighted to me that Barbie was eloping with a 1Direction doll and not a Ken doll), I have decided to post the pictures of their big day. Ken and Barbie must have parted ways amicably as Ken was even invited to the wedding, where he brought along his new girlfriend, also called Barbie who controversially wore a white dress

“Louis was joined by 1Direction band member Harry as his best man and Barbie had, well, another Barbie as maid of honour. There was a plethora of famous and well-known guests who all had a great day in the glorious Easter weather. Unfortunately, Ken let himself down at the ceremony and was asked politely to leave and then, made an inebriated return later at the lakeside evening do.

“Hope you enjoy. Isolation has taken my sanity. Stay safe and well. Much love, Agnieszka.”

Needless to say, her work of art has gone viral with many applauding her efforts. The second post has got around 39,000 shares and 27,000 likes. For more of the pictures, check out out her Facebook page.