A Canadian-Iranian activist has earned the wrath of Indians after he posted an obscene picture of a Hindu goddess and called the deity ‘sexy’. Notably, the activist named Armin Navabi, shared a defamatory picture of Goddess Kali, writing that he loves Hinduism. Also Read - Women no Lesser Than Men, Treat Them as Goddesses Rather Than Slaves: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Notably, Armin is the founder of a Twitter page called the Atheist Republic and also the author of a book called ‘Why There Is No God’.
In a tweet, he wrote, ”Okay! I’m in love with Hindusim. I never knew you had sexy goddesses like these. Why would anyone pick any other religion?”
In another tweet, he wrote, ”Dear Hindus. It is not my fault that your goddesses are sexy. Maybe someone put a hijab on them?”
Miffed at the insult meted out to their deity, Indians mostly Hindus bashed Armin and criticised him for missing his freedom of expression.
Giving him a befitting answer, Kangana Ranaut slammed him for sexualising Goddess Kali and wrote, ”Haha for you to use the power of art to sexualise purity of Mahakali, Bharavi, wife of Kala Bhairav, mother of death simply depicts your suppressed sexuality, you must be getting wet nights thinking of your mother breastfeeding you and pushing you out of her womb, grow up kid”.
Another user wrote, ”So are Hindus supposed to see our Gods & Goddesses being insulted openly and do nothing? Just because we don’t burn a whole city even after witnessing our faith being demeaned continuously, you find yourself free to abuse our Dharma? Do you even know the significance of Kali?”
Here are other comments:
What do you think?