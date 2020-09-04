A Canadian-Iranian activist has earned the wrath of Indians after he posted an obscene picture of a Hindu goddess and called the deity ‘sexy’. Notably, the activist named Armin Navabi, shared a defamatory picture of Goddess Kali, writing that he loves Hinduism. Also Read - Women no Lesser Than Men, Treat Them as Goddesses Rather Than Slaves: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Notably, Armin is the founder of a Twitter page called the Atheist Republic and also the author of a book called ‘Why There Is No God’.

In a tweet, he wrote, ”Okay! I’m in love with Hindusim. I never knew you had sexy goddesses like these. Why would anyone pick any other religion?”

In another tweet, he wrote, ”Dear Hindus. It is not my fault that your goddesses are sexy. Maybe someone put a hijab on them?”

Miffed at the insult meted out to their deity, Indians mostly Hindus bashed Armin and criticised him for missing his freedom of expression.

Giving him a befitting answer, Kangana Ranaut slammed him for sexualising Goddess Kali and wrote, ”Haha for you to use the power of art to sexualise purity of Mahakali, Bharavi, wife of Kala Bhairav, mother of death simply depicts your suppressed sexuality, you must be getting wet nights thinking of your mother breastfeeding you and pushing you out of her womb, grow up kid”.

Ha ha for you to use the power of art to sexualise purity of Mahakali, Bharavi, wife of Kala Bhairav, mother of death simply depicts your suppressed sexuality, you must be getting wet nights thinking of your mother breast feeding you and pushing you out of her womb, grow up kid. https://t.co/d5mZnow3H0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Another user wrote, ”So are Hindus supposed to see our Gods & Goddesses being insulted openly and do nothing? Just because we don’t burn a whole city even after witnessing our faith being demeaned continuously, you find yourself free to abuse our Dharma? Do you even know the significance of Kali?”

For you, a woman is nothing more than a vagina and the mythical virgins-in-paradise are mere vagina-robots. That is why you have to put your women in tents. Problem is in your conditioning, not in the beauty of our Gods and Goddesses., who are as fearsome as they are handsome https://t.co/NDpnaXEfFz — विनोद शर्मा 🇮🇳 (@vinod_sharma) September 4, 2020

So are Hindus supposed to see our Gods & Goddesses being insulted openly and do nothing? Just because we don't burn a whole city even after witnessing our faith being demeaned continuously, you find yourself free to abuse our Dharma? Do you even know the significance of Kali? https://t.co/k0aJAQ3HwO — Anupam K Singh 🇮🇳 (@anupamnawada) September 4, 2020

Yes, we, Hindus worship Goddesses. We always recognised the importance of Mother Divine. Our Goddess holds all the beauty, love, anger, peace & everything exist in our nature. An inferior mind cannot understand the importance of mother. It shows your view for females @ArminNavabi pic.twitter.com/sPv40zmAOj — Sneha Dutta (@the_snehadutta) September 4, 2020

U are probably concentrating on riling Hindus because you know no matter what you do there will be no threat to you from us and I am proud of this fact. It is also probable you are doing this to distract and placate murderous Muzlims coming at u for the Koran desecration video. — Moksha (@Karm_sutr) September 3, 2020

The objectification of women as some sex object is nothing short of a rαpist mindset.

Imagine the bigotry & misogyny these people are raised w/ that even after denouncing their religion they couldn't denounce the hate for women & their own rαpist mindset. — Gagan (@LockOmoplata) September 3, 2020

Someone tell this Asura,No one will b able to save him in the world if Kali Maa start showing her Rudra Roop to him,It’s a sign of women empowerment which this man misogynist man is trying to abuse,Kali Maa lives inside evry women, when the right time comes,they show Kali Avatar pic.twitter.com/5DLwcfUi9G — Dharmic People (@DharmicPeople) September 3, 2020

This is the same logic given by Rapists and Jihadis. “Cover your women because men can’t control themselves”. This doesn’t diminish Hinduism or Hindu Goddesses. This diminishes your credentials and credibility. Don’t call yourself an ex-Muslim if you must behave like a Jihadi https://t.co/lU8Nr5qPzM — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) September 3, 2020

Your bio says you are an atheist, so why this defamatory tweet against Hindu Goddess?

I request @cgivancouver to initiate legal action against him for hurting the sentiments of crores of Ind Hindus. Also appeal @JustinTrudeau to act against such people who spread religious hatred https://t.co/ctvjLFQZ3Y — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) September 4, 2020

