London: Owing to a greater concern for one’s health and well-being amid the coronavirus lockdown, a survey has shown that over 1 million people in the UK are estimated to have quit smoking in the past four months. Also Read - Are You Good at Mathematics? It Says a Lot About Your Smoking Habit

According to the analysis by the organization Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) and University College London (UCL), 440,000 people in the country have used the pandemic and lockdown as an opportunity to quit smoking.

The analysis also reveals that the younger lot have kicked the habit at a higher rate than older smokers. People in the 16-29 age group have quit smoking at more than twice the rate of smokers over the age of 50.

Many were also prompted to quit after government and health authorities have warned that smokers may be at risk of more severe COVID symptoms.

“My message to smokers today is, please, do not wait. Whether you are healthy now or already unwell because of smoking, today is the day to stop. It can transform your life,” Dr Ruth Sharrock, an expert in respiratory medicine, was quoted as saying in ASH’s statement.

While health concerns were definitely the topmost reasons, some others were forced to quit because of difficulty in getting tobacco while being in lockdown.

The UK has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 290,000 confirmed cases and more than 45,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Well, it took a pandemic to quit the bad habit!