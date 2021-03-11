Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have seized a large treasure of over 200 historical Mughal-era gold coins, dating back to the early 18th century, in possession of a family of construction workers. As per reports, the family had found the coins while working at a construction site and kept it with them, said Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash. The police team raided the family’s residence on receiving information that one Saddam Salar Pathan had in his possession some gold coins, said Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad of Crime Branch. Also Read - SBI SME Gold Loan: Get Loan up to Rs 50 Lakh at 'Attractive' Interest Rate Without Any Financial Document | Details Here

“During a search of his house, 216 gold coins and one copper vase, weighing around 2.357 kg, were found,” said inspector Gaikwad. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 9 March 2021: Gold Prices Witness Marginal Rise For Third Straight Day. Check Revised Rates in Chennai, Bengaluru, Noida, Delhi, Mumbai

“As per the preliminary assessment by the Archaeological Department, these are Mughal-era `Mohurs’ (coins), dating back between 1720 and 1748 and issued by Emperor Muhammad Shah Rangila,” he added. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 8 March 2021: Gold Price Recovers From Nine-Month Low. Check Rates in Noida, Delhi And Mumbai Here

Shah ruled from 1719 to 1748.

Saddam’s father-in-law and brother-in law who stay with him were doing digging work at a construction site in Chikhali when they chanced upon some coins. They told Saddam and they returned to the site and found a broken copper vase containing more coins, Gaikwad said.

Saddam kept the coins at home. As per law, such discoveries have to be reported to the police and archaeological authorities.

A case will be registered against them under the Indian Treasure Trove Act after Archaeological Department officials lodge a complaint, the police officer said.

(With PTI Inputs)