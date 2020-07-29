In a move that has alarmed environmentalists and citizens, around 33,000 trees could be uprooted for the Peripheral Ring Road in Bengaluru. The draft Environmental Impact Assessment for the Peripheral Ring Road connecting Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road in Bengaluru showed that 33,838 trees will have to face the axe for the project. Also Read - Can Trees Help us Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic?

Earlier, Bangalore Development Authority had falsely stated that only 200-300 trees would be cut for the project. The draft EIA report has now warned that the move can have negative consequences.

“Removal of 33,838 trees and clearance of vegetation cause disturbance in Microclimate, habitat loss and disturbance of vegetation and sensitive plant communities. Removal of these trees can make alteration and physical disturbance, increased risk of soil erosion and release of CO2,” the draft said.

Livelihoods of people who would be affected due to the acquisition of agriculture lands and landed assets will be another debilitating impact.

Vinod Jacob, a Bengaluru-based activist, told The News Minute, “Even as a pandemic is underway and the legal fight is not complete, why the hurry behind all projects? The density of population does not help in a pandemic and again they want the same city to grow rather than spread development. Let the government focus on the health infrastructure first. How is health going to improve if they cut all the trees?”

After many criticised the decision, a public hearing has been notified on August 18 wherein people can voice their concerns over the matter.

Meanwhile, social media has also questioned the project, with one user saying, ”Why always nature has to suffer at the cost of development?”

🔸Metro to Airport will see 4,790 trees cut When 800 trees for steel bridge were to be cut, massive protests happened. We are now losing nearly 40,000 We must raise our voice & demand #DontCutTreesForPRR — CaptainNomad🦅🌄☭ (@AngryAndhrawala) July 27, 2020

33,000 trees are being cut in the name of PRR Peripheral Ring Road project by the @BSYBJP govt, that will permanently impact Bengaluru & it’s environment. Forget politics and think of your children’s future.Please sign this petition to bring about change.https://t.co/AOOtnjPGqZ — Nivedith Alva (@nivedithalva) July 27, 2020

Bangalore’s green cover has fallen from 68.2 percent in 1973 to 6.46 percent in 2017 & PRR with further deteriorate whatever green cover, outer Bangalore has sustained #DontCutTreesForPRR Bengaluru: Not 200, over 33,000 trees to go for PRR https://t.co/X64uCaKdND pic.twitter.com/0iuiIIheZm — Pawan_ (@PawanSays_) July 27, 2020

So totally we will b losing nearly 40,000 trees . Where is so called environmentalists hiding now ??? #DontCutTreesForPRR — Armaan (@Mehboobp1) July 27, 2020

Yesterday it was about 33,000 trees marked for slaughter for Peripheral Ring Road and today 5000 trees marked for netro to airport. This isn't development but eco terrorism. Save few last remaining lung spaces by saving trees Bengaluru. https://t.co/krZD8t1tVa — Shaista ⏳ ‏ (@shaistasalam1) July 26, 2020

-Where's the BJP RS MP who becomes an environmentalist during INC rule ? Nobody seems to bother about the 33000 trees PRR proposes to cut down in B'luru#DontCutTreesForPRR pic.twitter.com/nILaY8dJw3 — Chaithra V Girishkumar (@Chaithravgiris2) July 27, 2020

For great weather & clean environment Look at where we are right now !!! Do you care so less for your family that you won't even speak against the cutting of trees? It will force you to live in a toxic air! Save Bengaluru#DontCutTreesForPRR pic.twitter.com/45wbSvFFVV — Vinamra (@Duneemperorpaul) July 27, 2020

A petition has also been filed on Change.org to demand Karnataka CM to stop the felling of trees.

The petition states, ”The removal of such a huge number of trees will suffocate our Bangalore proudly known as the Garden city. The project would have a devastating impact on Bengaluru’s air quality, weather and its ecosystem. We as responsible citizens strongly oppose the PRR project. We demand that the project either be scrapped completely or be revised such that no harm is done to our environment.”