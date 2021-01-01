New Delhi: As per an update from the UNICEF, over 60,000 babies are expected to be born in India on January 1, while the global estimate stands at 3.7 crores for today. The UNICEF revealed the data from registration and nationally representative household survey to evaluate the monthly and daily fractions of births in countries. Also Read - 'New Dawn, New Day'! Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Light Up Internet With Endearing Picture

Moreover, the UNICEF also used the annual live births numbers and period life expectancy from the latest revision of the UN's World Population Prospects (2019) to estimate the babies born on 1 January 2021 and their cohort life expectancy.

According to the UNICEF, after India, China is expected to have 35,615 new babies. Nigeria (21,439), and Pakistan (14,161) and other countries like Indonesia (12,336), Ethiopia (12,006), the United States (10,312), Egypt(9,455), Bangladesh (9,236) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (8,640) are also expected to have a high number of births.

In a statement, UNICEF India Country Representative Dr Yasmin Ali Haque recognised the challenges that India has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said, “Anticipating and addressing the potential impact of the pandemic is crucial if we are to prevent a roll back of gains made in saving the lives of children. As we do so, we must also think long term, to build back a better world when the crisis finally recedes. The pandemic has shown us the need for systems and policies to be in place to protect people all the time, not just in the event of a crisis. Under its Reimagine campaign, UNICEF appeals to governments, private sector entities, donors and all partners to join hands and lay the groundwork for building back better, to assure every child’s right to survive and thrive is protected and promoted at all times.”

The UNICEF also stated that approximately 140 million children will be born in the year 2021. The average life expectancy of these children is expected to be 84 years.

“The children born today enter a world far different than even a year ago, and a New Year brings a new opportunity to reimagine it,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Children born today will inherit the world we begin to build for them—today. Let us make 2021 the year we start to build a fairer, safer, healthier world for children.”