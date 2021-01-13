New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was mixing non-edible items like talcum powder in candies and lollipops made for children. The incident came to light after the Food and Drug Administration department raided the confectionery in the Palda area of the city. Also Read - Bengaluru Man Travels 2000 Km to Meet Girl He Met Online, Lands in ...

Following the raid, the FDA seized over 9000 kg candies and lollipops which included 4, 200 kg of lollipops and 5,600 kg of candies.

According to a report, the FDA team raided KS Industries in Udyog Nagar and found various anomalies including manufacturing candies in unhygienic conditions, adulteration of the candies, violation of labelling rules and others at the manufacturing unit.

On this matter, Indore Additional Collector Abhay Bedekar said that during the raid, white powder like substance was found in a sack. After examination, it was found that it was talcum powder which was being added to lollipops and candies.

Soon after the raid was completed, a case has also been registered against the owners Krishnapati Anil Agarwal and Simranpati Vijay Sabnani under Food Safety Act.