New Delhi: If a recent report is to be believed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked top amongst world leaders in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Many Union ministers and other party leaders also hailed the high approval ratings of the PM, saying the country has full confidence in his leadership at the time of this crisis. Also Read - ‘Commend Your Leadership’: Bill Gates Praises PM Modi For Taking Bold Steps to Fight Coronavirus

Now, citizens of India, have too reiterated the same and expressed hope that PM Modi can help steer the country in the right direction amid the crisis. On Thursday, a survey revealed that a whopping 93.5 per cent people in the country believe that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is handling the coronavirus outbreak effectively. Also Read - It Will Ensure Safety: PM Modi on Ordinance to Protect Healthcare Professionals From Attacks

According to the IANS-C-voter Covid-19 tracker, the number of people who laid trust on the Modi government on the first day of the lockdown was 76.8 but that has now increased to 93.5 per cent as of April 21.

People participating in the survey were presented with the statement-“I think the Indian government is handling the coronavirus (outbreak) well” –between March 16 to April 21 and their answers were sought.

On April 16, 75.8 percent people said that they have faith in the government, but the percentage increased after the stringent curbs were imposed in the country. Notably, an overall confidence in the government saw a sharp rise on April 1 as 89.9 percent people believed that the government is working well in comparison to March 31, when the percentage was 79.4.

On Wednesday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates too commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and his government’s ‘proactive measures’ such as lockdown and expansion of focused testing in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in India.