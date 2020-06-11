Over the last few months, Pornhub has been massively criticised after it was alleged that the porn site’s video content comprised of films depicting sex-trafficking and rape of minors.To protest the same, anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait started a petition to shut down Pornhub, and as of Wednesday, the petition has garnered more than a million signatures. Also Read - Anonymous Hacktivists Return After George Floyd Murder, 'Expose' Files on Donald Trump's Child Trafficking-Princess Diana's Alleged Killing

“Pornhub, the world’s largest and most popular porn site, has been repeatedly caught enabling, hosting, and profiting from videos of child rape, sex trafficking, and other forms of non-consensual content exploiting women and minors. We’re calling for Pornhub to be shut down and its executives held accountable for these crimes,” stated the petition

We just hit ONE MILLION signatures on the petition to shut down Pornhub. These are not just words on a page…this petition has the power to mobilize change makers to accomplish the goal—I’ve seen the impact first hand. SHUT IT DOWN! 👏👏#Traffickinghub https://t.co/OmmkCRLGiW pic.twitter.com/yji76FVlLM — Laila Mickelwait (@LailaMickelwait) June 8, 2020

The petition cited multiple examples of Pornhub allegedly being connected to sex trafficking, including the posting of videos of an abducted minor being sexually assaulted.

“A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for a year was finally found after her mother was tipped off that her daughter was being featured in videos on the site — 58 such videos of her rape and sexual abuse were discovered on Pornhub. Her trafficker, who was seen in the videos raping the child, was identified using surveillance footage of him at a 7-Eleven where he was spotted with his victim. He is now facing a felony charge” continued the petition.

Criticising Pornhub for its policies, the petition further reads, ”Pornhub is generating millions in advertising and membership revenue with 42 billion visits and 6 million videos uploaded per year. Yet it has no system in place to verify reliably the age or consent of those featured in the pornographic content it hosts and profits from.”

More than 300 anti-trafficking, child protection, and women’s rights organizations across the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Latin America have also endorsed the campaign.

With the voice against Pornhub growing louder, many governments including USA and Canada might soon launch an investigation into Pornhub and its parent company MindGeek.