Jamshedpur: Leading mountaineer Premalata Agrawal, who brought laurels to the country by being the first Indian woman to conquer all the seven highest peaks across the globe, was left shocked and distraught as burglars broke into her Jamshedpur house on Sunday and stole her prestigious Padma Shri Award. Also Read - Jharkhand's Budding Archer Soni Khatoon Forced to Sell Vegetables; CM Hemant Soren Gives Her Rs 20,000

Along with the prestigious medal, the burglars also took away Rs 20,000 in cash, 15 silver coins, and two computer hard disks.

“The thieves got into the house last night and took away my wife Premlata Agrawal’s Padma Shri Award along with Rs 20,000 in cash 15 silver coins and two computer hard discs containing videos and photos of her precious memories. Police team led by city Superintendent of police Subhas Chandra Jat had visited the spot – my 71, KD Flat house – with the dog squad this morning,” her husband Vimal Agrawal told HT on Monday evening.

As per The Telegraph, the thieves entered the ground-floor flat house through a vent when the mountaineer and her husband, Vimal Agarwal, had gone to their newly purchased flat along Marine Drive in Kadma. When they returned around 5 am on Monday, they found household articles lying scattered, a vent open and a window broken.

The police are now using a dog squad to apprehend the culprits.

A mother of two, Premlata is also the oldest Indian woman mountaineer to scale Mount Everest at the age of 48, however, her record was broken by Sangeeta Sindhi Bahl when she scaled the peak at 53.

In April 2013, she was awarded the Padma Shri by President Pranab Mukherjee at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan for her achievements in mountaineering.

Her name also found a place in the Limca Book of Records after she participated in the Thar Desert Expedition which involved a rigorous 40-day camel trek covering 2,000 km.