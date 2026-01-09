Pahalgam cab driver returns woman’s lost bag with iPhone, cash; internet praises ‘Kashmir’s kindness’ | WATCH viral video

Home

Pahalgam cab driver returns womans lost bag with iPhone, cash; internet praises Kashmirs kindness | WATCH viral video

When Gulab Nabi, Pahalgam's cab driver, observed the woman's bag in his taxi, he located her with the help of locals and the little information he could find from her belongings. Scroll down to see the viral video.

Image: X (videograb)

Viral news: Nowadays, when it has become difficult to trust people, a cab driver’s honesty in Kashmir is grabbing praise for all the right reasons. The viral video shows a woman getting emotional and hugging the cab driver as he returns her precious belongings. According to the reports, the tourist woman forgot her bag in the cab, which consisted of an iPhone, cash, and other valuable essentials. When Gulab Nabi, Pahalgam’s cab driver, observed the woman’s bag in his taxi, he made sure to locate her with the help of locals and the little information he could find from the belongings. You can watch the viral video here.

Cab driver locates woman to return her belongings

The viral video features a Kashmir-based cab driver who returns the woman’s bag. In the video, the woman is seen getting instantly relieved as she checks through her stuff in the bag. The tourist woman does a quick check and takes a sigh of relief as she finds all her valuable belongings in place. She keeps thanking the driver and goes ahead to hug him while getting a little emotional.

Viral video of Pahalgam cab driver returning woman’s bag

How is social media reacting?

The social media users are reacting to the viral video with heartwarming comments. One user wrote, “The best place in India,” and another user commented, “Kashmir has very kind people.”

The major highlight of the video is that as the woman keeps thanking the cabdriver, he tells her that he would have found her anyhow to return her belongings.

