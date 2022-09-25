Lahore: It’s been almost 50 years since the sensational and much controversial “Watergate scandal” came to light. The said incident is still used as a euphemism to describe some kind of undesirable practice in the socio-economic-political setup. Now, the news coming from Pakistan suggests that a piece of leaked audio has gone viral on social media that allegedly features Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for the import of machinery for a power plant from India for her son-in-law, reported the local media.Also Read - Bizarre! Guests at Wedding in UP's Amroha Asked to Show Aadhaar Cards Before Dinner

"He is our son-in-law, inform him about the issues in importing a plant from India," Prime Minister Shehbaz allegedly said to an unidentified man who can be heard briefing the person, alleged to be the premier, about the consequences of taking the decision, to which the Prime Minister allegedly asks him to convey all reservations to Maryam's son-in-law and that he will personally meet him once he returns from Turkey.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shared the over two-minute-long audio clip on his Twitter account on Saturday in which a voice, said to be that of PM Sharif, can be heard saying that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had asked him to facilitate her son-in-law Raheel with the import of machinery for a power plant, from India, reported Dawn.

“If we do so, we will get a lot of flak when this matter goes to the ECC and cabinet,” the official can be heard saying.

Listen to the viral clip

وزیر اعظم کی Leaked Call کئ حوالوں سے انتہائ تشویشناک ہے ہمیشہ کی طرح خاندانی کاروبارکےتحفظ کیلئے قوانین کو بالائے پشت رکھنا تو شریف فیملی کا پرانا وطیرہ ہے ہی لیکن ایکسپریس اور جیو کے نیوز ہیڈز کی شہباز شریف اور حکومتی مشورہ سازی میں کردار میڈیا پر ایک اور کلنک کا ٹیکا ہے https://t.co/bvgZIdMlls — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 24, 2022

At this, the other person allegedly advises Shehbaz Sharif to get this work done from former finance minister Ishaq Dar, to which he agrees, reported Geo News.

PS: This news piece is based on reports collected from various sources. India.com cannot independently verify its content either in part or in whole.