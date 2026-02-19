Home

Pakistan army’s dance on Dhurandhar’s ‘Fa9La’ takes the internet by storm | watch viral video

Viral video: It shows Pakistan armymen dancing to the tunes of Dhurandhar's popular song, 'Fa9La'. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: X @FrontalForce (videograb)

Viral News: When the Dhurandhar movie crossed many box-office records for its storyline, direction, dialogue delivery, and actors, its storyline remained the heart of the success. Out of all the songs that people have loved from Aditya Dhar’s movie, the song ‘Fa9La’ garnered special craze. Over time, many reels and videos have circulated on social media in which people have grooved to the popular song. Out of all, another one has come to the eyes of special media users in which the Pakistan armymen are seen dancing to the song. The viral clip has struck a chord online. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features the Pakistan armymen in uniform dancing to the tune of ‘the Fa9La’ song from the movie Dhurandhar. The army group is seen enjoying the moment, and it soon caught the eyeballs of people online. People are calling it nothing short of a full-fledged viral-worthy performance.

Viral video

Pakistan Army soldiers dancing on Dhurandar songs Paijaan pic.twitter.com/BJ7ufEMZHh — Frontalforce (@FrontalForce) February 7, 2026

The viral video was shared on X with the caption, “Pakistan Army soldiers dancing on Dhurandar songs.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Because songs and movies are for enjoyment and not for real.”

Dhurandhar’s Fa9La song

The song ‘Fa9La’ from Dhurandhar went instantly viral because of the grand entry of Akshaye Khanna. The internet was quick to appreciate the swag and style of the actor, and the song soon became the heart of social media. The song has been sung by singer-producer Flipperachi based from Behrain, whose real name is Hussam Aseem

