New Delhi: A Pakistani musician and singer Saad Alavi has given a musical twist to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi speech and the video of the song is going viral on the internet. Alavi who is being referred to as Pakistan's own Yashraj Mukhate has initially posted the rap song on his YouTube channel and later it went viral after journalist Naila Inayat posted it on Twitter with the caption, "Sabun mehnga hojaey to aap ne lagana nahin. Bass aap ne ghabrana nahin…". Soon after, the video went gained popularity and later netizens started sharing it widely on various other social media platforms too.

Alavi's rap song begins with Pakistan PM Khan's speech addressing the public where he can be heard saying 'aap ne, sabse pehele, ghabrana nahi hai'. Soon after music starts and Alavi can be seen nodding his head to the rap beat, then he starts on with his own lyrics and carries on with the rap song.

Watch the video here:

PM Khan had delivered the television speech in March last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic had just begun spreading in Pakistan. Now, in this musical rap, Alavi calls out on the rising prices of essentials in Pakistan, using Khan’s ‘aap ne ghabrana nahin’ line in his catchy song.

After the video went viral, Alavi thanked his viewers and wrote, “Mein apne room mein akela betha huwa tha ye sab mere ehsaasat hain jo mene is song mein bataaye hain, mein ek artist hoon aur art lover hoon aur artist political nahi hota.“