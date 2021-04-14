New Delhi: A video went viral on social media platforms where journalists were seen staging a walkout from a press conference held by Pakistan’s Water and Resources Minister Faisal Vadwa taking away their mics over his attitude. In the less than 30-second video clip that has been doing rounds on social media, a journalist was seen confronting the Pakistan minister over rising corruption in the area before walking out with his fellow reporters. Also Read - 8-Month Pregnant Woman Dragged on Road & Robbed off Gold Chain in Chennai | CCTV Video Goes Viral

According to reports, the journalist had irked the minister with his questions and Vadwa said he was replying 'only because the journalist was elder to him'. He added that he would not answer other journalists regarding the same.

After keeping the media waiting for two hours, when the minister returned, one journalist called him out saying "you did not give us time, so we are boycotting your press conference".

As a result, reporters collectively staged a walkout from the presser.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens have applauded the reporters’ move, calling them “journalists with spine”.

