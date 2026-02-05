Pakistan motorcyclists are installing iron rods on bikes ahead of Basant; here’s why

Home

Pakistan motorcyclists are installing iron rods on bikes ahead of Basant; heres why

The motorcyclists in Pakistan are installing long iron rods in front of their bikes. The reason is the 'Safe Basant' drive announced by the administration. Scroll down to know what it is.

Image: Instagram @mr._.aliak (videograb)

Viral news: You must have come across posts and videos on social media in which motorcyclists from Pakistan are seen riding the vehicle with iron rods fixed to the front of their bikes. This has left many users on social media greatly clueless and amazed. The viral videos from Pakistan are being widely circulated on social media. Many users are wondering if it’s a bizarre trend. However, the reality is something completely different, which most people don’t know. Here, we explain what’s exactly happening in the viral videos.

What’s behind the iron rods on motorcycles in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, what most people are thinking of as a bizarre trend is something far beyond. The iron rods are being installed as safety measures during the Basant festivities, when many fly kites in the sky. The concerning part is that sometimes people make use of razor-sharp strings to fly kites, which are fabricated with glass. This leads to causing severe cuts and injuries on the skin while riding motorcycles if not brought under gaze on time.

Protection for bike riders

The iron rods attached to the front of the motorcycles act as heightened protection from the harmful strings. The iron rods act as a shield when the riders move through streets, which are greatly tangled with the strings. Here, the rod works as a weapon of interception or deflection for the sharp string to prevent it from making contact with the rider’s body.

‘Safe Basant’ drive

The ‘Safe Basant’ drive in Pakistan’s Lahore was launched by the administration for the safety of the bikers. The concerned authorities are working to reduce the accidents caused by kite-flying during the festive season. Under this campaign, the iron rods are installed in front of the motorbikes, free of cost, to spread awareness and protect the bikers from potential injuries.

