Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key coalition partner abandoned him and joined the Opposition, which has tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly. Pakistani lawmakers now appear to be poised to push PM Imran Khan out of power in the upcoming no-confidence vote.

With Imran Khan in danger of losing his position, netizens are comparing him with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as Punjab Congress chief after the party’s big loss in the chief ministerial elections. Also Read - Who is Shahbaz Sharif — The Man Who is Likely To Replace Imran Khan As Next PM of Pakistan

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan joined netizens in trolling the Pak PM and took a jibe at him. Taking to Twitter, Reham Khan shared a meme where Sidhu and Imran Khan are sitting together and the text reads as Sidhu telling Imran Khan not to worry as he has figured out a solution for them. Sidhu says in the meme: “Maine sab intezam kar lia. IPL me commentary karenge dono bhai milke.” The meme suggested that Sidhu will Imran Khan and be commentators in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

I think Kapil Sharma Show is a better match!! pic.twitter.com/XzKyuvBnqa — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) March 30, 2022

They are both former cricketers and Sidhu used to be a cricket commentator as well. He then went on to judge comedy shows such as Laughter Challenge and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, after his political controversies, Sidhu was removed as the judge and replaced by former Comedy Circus judge and actress Archana Puran Singh.

Taking a dig at her ex-husband, Reham Khan implied that Imran and Sidhu are better suited as judges on The Kapil Sharma Show instead of being commentators in IPL. “I think Kapil Sharma Show is a better match!!,” she tweeted along with the meme.

Reham Khan also targeted Imran Khan in a recent interview while praising former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. On the question of contesting elections against Imran Khan from any party, Reham Khan said that Imran Khan has not reached here by contesting elections, neither did they have a majority in 2018, nor do they have today. She said fighting against Imran is not a big deal and she intends to join politics, but she would like to join the party that gives her a good offer.