Pakistan Viral Video: Anchors Make Fun of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding Gifts, Indians Call it ‘Pak’s Entire GDP’ – Watch

The funniest thing on the internet right now has to be a recent clip of Pakistani anchors discussing Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding gifts during their LIVE broadcast - Watch viral video!

Viral Video: There are so many humorous occasions when Pakistani reporters and anchors unwittingly become hysterical during a live broadcast. In a recent live broadcast session, two Pakistani anchors talked about the wedding of Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, to KL Rahul, an Indian cricketer. The presents that the newlyweds received were the topic of their talk. The video has drawn attention and sparked an amusing meme-fest on Twitter. The female anchor asks her co-anchor to read the list aloud before she starts listing the gifts. She said that the bride’s father, Suniel Shetty, gave the couple a Rs 5 crore apartment as a wedding gift, but her colleague quickly corrected her with the right figure of Rs 50 crore, saying, “5 crore mein toh Karachi mein apartment nahi aana.”

They continued by discussing Salman Khan’s gift and how he would never get one because he might never get married. The Pakistani anchors went on reveal the gifts by Jackie Shroff, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Arjun Kapoor. Desi Tweeps swarmed the comment area and brutally trolled the Pakistani anchors.

WATCH PAKISTANI ANCHORS TALK ABOUT ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL’S WEDDING PRESENTS

Pakistani Anchor stumbling on amount gifted to Athiya Shetty at her marriage 😂 “Aap kum kyu kar rahi hain paise?? Female anchor : Coz my mind doesnt go there 😂 #AthiyaShetty #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/AdpzjeRUuv — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 31, 2023

The video went viral in no time and led to some hilarious comments. The viral video has over 8K views with several laughing emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Mentally they’re converting the amount in Pakistani rupees & wondering how much atta could’ve been bought for the whole hungry nation 😂🤣.” Another user wrote, “They read Pakistan’s entire GDP within 1 minute.”

CHECK VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

That paaxtaani male anchor to female anchor 😋 pic.twitter.com/223wonaIfR — HarSakhii🇮🇳 (@HarSakhii) January 31, 2023

Mentally they’re converting the amount in Pakistani rupees & wondering how much atta could’ve been bought for the whole hungry nation 😂🤣 — Badass Dad aka Badmaash Pitaji 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) January 31, 2023

They must be getting heartburn just listening to the value of the presents the couple received. — Fair&square (@Fairsquare00) January 31, 2023

They read Pakistan’s entire GDP within 1 minute — इशनेप चाचा (@IshnapeChaCha) January 31, 2023

Best part was comment about Solmon khan

😁😁😁 — Burfi (@rg202two) January 31, 2023

Female anchor is fascinated by the amount and trying to convert the Indian rupees into Pakistani currency in her mind! 😂 — Pavitra 💗 (@Tum_Pukar_Lo) January 31, 2023

However, the bride’s family claimed that it is inaccurate that newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul received pricey real estate, cars, and jewellery as wedding gifts and asked media outlets not to report ‘incorrect information.’