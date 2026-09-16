Pakistan Viral Video: Watch lawmaker’s ‘English’ tribute to Jinnah in Sindh Assembly trending on Instagram, Facebook, X

Pakistan Viral Video: A video featuring a Pakistani politician, an MPA from Karachi’s Keamari, can be seen struggling to read an official English-language resolution tribute to the nation's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has ignited

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Pakistan Viral Video: Watch lawmaker’s ‘English’ tribute to Jinnah in Sindh Assembly trending on Instagram, Facebook, X | Image: X

Pakistan Viral Video: Any video from Pakistan immediately goes viral on the internet, whether it’s Pak’s copy of Prabhas’s Salaar or Mohsin Naqvi’s recent video. These videos put the internet in splits. In the same vein, a video of a Pak lawmaker has left the internet in splits. The video, which has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, features politician Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi, MPA from Karachi’s Keamari, who can be seen struggling to read an official English-language resolution paying tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The video clip instantly went viral on the internet across social media platforms, garnering millions of views. The clip also sparked hilarious reactions from netizens, however, a section of netizens also criticised the clip, while some expressed concern over the politician’s educational qualifications and the preparation of public representatives.

Watch The Viral Video Here

A video of Sindh Assembly MPA Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi struggling to pronounce English words while reading a resolution has gone viral on social media.#SindhGovt pic.twitter.com/zQPwipgqeB — Abdul Aziz Khan (@AbdulAzizANP) September 13, 2026

What’s In The Video?

As per reports, the clip was captured during a formal legislative session, in the clip, the lawmaker can be seen delivering the written motion. Notably, the resolution meant to honour Pakistan’s founder Jinnah’s legacy and vision of the country. But due to the speaker’s frequent pauses, broken English and reliance on colleagues to prompt the correct pronunciation of words, the speech became funny. Even other politicians can be seen laughing during the lawmaker’s speech.

Clip Accumulated Millions Of Views

The clip went viral in no time and drew millions of views, sparking immediate public reaction. Netizens expressed mixed reactions: some criticised it, others mocked it, while a section of users was concerned about his educational qualifications.

Netizens asked how a politician and a public official could be handed an official resolution in a language they were clearly uncomfortable with.

Several users raised questions that the incident highlights a broader structural issue within Pakistan’s political system. They stated that politicians should be allowed to deliver state resolutions in the local language or in a language they are comfortable in.

Notably, neither the lawmaker nor the legislative body has issued any statement on the viral video. The clip of the incident is still a hot topic on the internet.