Pakistani actress Hania Aamir marries Asim Azhar in private nikah? Viral video sparks buzz — WATCH

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress Hania Aamir ties the knot with Asim Azhar in a private nikah? Check details inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, speculations around celebrities spread faster than wildfire, especially when they involve renowned names. One such similar situation recently unfolded for beloved actress of Pakistan, Hania Aamir, and singer Asim Azhar. With the ongoing chatter about their relationship, they have once again grabbed the headlines after a video of the duo dancing in a wedding-style setting surfaced online. Donning lavish, tradition wedding like attire, the two are seen dancing as if they are celebrating their real-life union. Soon after this came, it went viral, triggering a massive reaction from the audience.

While neither Hania nor Asim has officially confirmed the news, social media is abuzz with theories suggesting that the couple could be planning an intimate nikah ceremony during Ramzan 2026.

Are Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar getting married?

The speculation first started when a local Pakistani news outlet hinted that Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar might be planning to get married in a private nikah ceremony. The report further claimed that the event will be an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance.

The buzz intensified after their dance video began circulating widely, leaving fans wondering whether the celebration was more than just a themed event.

Shaadi-themed birthday party raises eyebrows

This video coincided with Hania’s birthday. In the video, the two were seen dancing in what appeared to be a wedding-like setup while wearing shadi outfits. However, reports clarified that the theme of the celebration was ‘SHAADI’.

From ramp walk to relationship headlines

Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar first grabbed attention when they appeared together at a ramp walk show. Hania walked the runway while Asim performed a song for her, and their effortless camaraderie left audiences mesmerised. During the walk, Hania was wearing a red ‘joda’, whereas Asim complemented her look in a black kurta-suit, complementing each other.

The two made their relationship official in 2018 but parted ways in 2020. Later, Asim got engaged to actress and model Merub Ali; however, they called off their engagement in June 2025. Now, rumours of Hania and Asim reconnecting and possibly marrying is once again doing the rounds.

Internet reacts to wedding rumours

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to react. One user wrote, ‘Aik to yeh AI bhi na?’ Another commented, ‘I love them together.’ A third reaction read simply, ‘shoot hai’.

Whether it’s a real wedding in the making or just another moment of celebrity intrigue, that only they can tell; however, the buzz shows that the fans love their chemistry together.

