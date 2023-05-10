Home

Pakistani Actress Sehar Shinwari Brutally Trolled By Delhi Police After She Tweets Against PM Modi, RAW

Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday late evening.

Sehar Shinwari has accused Indian PM Narendra Modi and Indian Intelligence Agency RAW of “spreading chaos and terrorism in Pakistan."

At a time when our western neighbour Pakistan is grappling with severe internal strife, right from a weakening economy to the political brouhaha, Sehar Shinwari, an actress from Pakistan, has tweeted a rather amusing, or contentious post addressed to Delhi Police where she has said that she wants to file a complaint against Indian PM Narendra Modi and Indian Intelligence Agency RAW accusing them of “spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan.”

Here is the post tweeted by Sehar Shinwari where she wrote: Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice. 🤞

Delhi Police wasted no time in replying to her. They tweeted: “We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!”

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday late evening where he was attending a hearing for a corruption case.

Following the arrest, Pakistan has witnessed violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, as reported by Geo News. The party has asserted that ongoing nationwide protests will continue until the release of Imran Khan.

