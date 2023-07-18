Home

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas As Barbie and Ken? Fans Awestruck By AI-Generated Images

The AI-generated pictures have given fans an extraordinary opportunity to imagine their favourite stars as Barbie and Ken, blurring the lines between reality and imagination.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as Barbie and Ken. (Credits: Instagram)

Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie is out this Friday and the internet cannot keep calm. Social media is buzzing with excitement over the movie, to the extent that artificial intelligence-generated images of popular Indian celebrities as Barbie and Ken have gone viral. Fans from all over the world are thrilled by the creative combination of artificial intelligence and iconic dolls. The star of the series was Priyanka Chopra, who turned 41 today. An Instagram account revealed a series of pictures created using advanced AI technology called stable diffusion 0.9xl. These images depicted Priyanka and other well-known Indian stars into Barbie and Ken, taking everyone’s breath away.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas As Barbie And Ken

One particularly eye-catching picture featured Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas as Baarbie and Ken. Dressed in bright pink and yellow outfits, the duo struck playful poses in a room adorned with colourful paintings. Fans couldn’t contain their adoration and flooded the comments section with compliments, praising Priyanka’s stunning Barbie-like appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by عبداللہ حسین (@abdullahanxie)

The AI-generated photos didn’t stop there. There were also images of other famous celebrity couples, such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Stars such as Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were also there. Each image showcased the actors wearing fashionable attire and posing in themed rooms.

Users expressed their admiration, with one mentioning how perfect the stars looked. “Wow, this is so amazing!” A comment read. Many others showered the comment section with red hearts and fire emojis to show their appreciation.

How It All Started

A Pakistan-based artist named Abdullah Anxie got curious about how top Indian celebrities would appear as Barbie dolls. To satisfy his curiosity, he used AI to generate images of these stars. Once he posted the pictures, they received an overwhelming response, with likes and comments pouring in from all directions.

About Barbie

The upcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has further fueled the enthusiasm. Scheduled to release on July 21, the film takes a comedic approach as Barbie and Ken venture into the real world. This fresh perspective on the beloved dolls has ignited a worldwide frenzy, inspiring Barbie-themed parties, extravagant mansions, and even cakes inspired by the movie.

