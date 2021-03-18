Lahore: A newly-wed Pakistani bride is earning all praises online for demanding books worth Rs 100,000 instead of money and jewellery as Haq Mehr —form of wedding gift a husband gives to his wife on their marriage. The bride, Naila Shamal from Pakistan’s Mardan city is receiving praises from netizens after a video of hers delivering a strong message to eliminate wrong customs from the society. In the viral video, the bride can be seen sitting and speaking near a book shelf. Also Read - 5-Inch Long Middle Finger? TikTok Video of Girl Goes Viral After She Shows Off Her Huge Finger, Internet is Stunned | Watch

Under Islamic law and customs, Haq mehr is said to be an obligatory payment that is made in the form of money, jewelry, home goods, furniture or any other form of property by the husband to his wife-to-be upon taking her hand in marriage. Also Read - BHU's SSL Hospital Doctors Conduct Surgery During Power Cut by Using Mobile Flashlight, Pics Go Viral

In the video that has gone viral, the bride who is a writer can be seen dressed in her bridal outfit as she says, "As you all know, I have demanded books worth Rs100,000 for Haq Mehr," she says. "One reason for this is that due to rising inflation in our country, we cannot afford expensive gifts. On the other hand, it is also important to eliminate wrong customs from our society."

She further adds that most women demand money and jewellery as Haq Mehr, but she decided to settle for books, as being a writer, it was important for her to show reverence for books.

Watch:

“The real reason I asked for the Haq Mehr is to give value to books so that we can also advise others to do the same,” she says in conclusion.

The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter, and was was tweeted by a user named Mona Farooq Ahmed. The video has garnered more than 120K views and was retweeted more than 1000 times.