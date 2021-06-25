Pakistani Girl Viral Video: Do you remember the Pakistani tea-seller with blue eyes? Yes, the one who became an overnight star and went on to bag a huge modelling contract after his pictures went viral on social media, thanks to his Greek God-like looks. A similar story seems to be in the making, the only difference being, this time a girl is at the centre. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Builds Secret Tunnel Under The Bed, Video Will Leave You Scratching Your Head | Watch

A Pakistani girl, cooking and doing daily chores is driving people crazy with her beauty and simplicity. Many videos featuring this pretty girl are emerging on social media one after the other.

In the latest one, this Pakistani beauty can be seen cutting vegetables and people can't stop watching her and gasping how beautiful she looks even without any makeup or styling. A Bollywood song is playing in the background… "Tere hi sapne andheron me, ujaalon me…..koi nasha hai teri aankhon ke pyalon me…"

WATCH the viral video here:

The video has been shared by filmygyan on their Instagram account with a caption that fits aptly: “This girl is going viral for all the right reasons ♥️ Kitni khoobsurat hai na yeh?” So far it has been liked by more than 11 lakh people. Users are not getting tired of showering praises on the beauty of this girl once again.

Let us tell you that in the earlier videos of this girl that came out, people had commented and pointed that she belongs to Sindh region in Pakistan.