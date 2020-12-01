Recently, a groom in Pakistan received a rather unusual and terrifying gift at his wedding, video of which has gone viral on social media. The video shows a woman greeting the newly-weds and then presenting him with an AK-47 rifle! Yes, you read it right. Also Read - China's Defence Minister Meets Pak Army Chief; Discusses Regional Security Issues

The 30-second clip shows the groom receiving the AK-47 rifle with a smile on his face and no one seems shocked. In fact, wedding guests even cheered and applauded him in the background as the woman and groom happily pose for pictures. Notably, the woman who is seen presenting the rifle is the mother-in law of the groom. Also Read - India To Host SCO Heads of Government Summit Today; PM Modi, Imran Khan To Skip

A video of the incident shared by Pakistani journalist Adeel Ahsan has surfaced online. “Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present,” captioned the journalist. Also Read - Pakistan PM Imran Khan Visits ISI Headquarters

Watch it here:

Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present pic.twitter.com/BTTYng5cQL — Adeel Ahsan (@syedadeelahsan) November 25, 2020

Of course, people had a lot to say about the bizarre gift. One user said, ”That’s the reason why Pakistan is the epicentre of terror.”

However, some users pointed out that it’s a custom in some families to present the father or the grandfather’s hunting rifle to the son or grandson.

“For all those calling it an act of terrorism, hold your breaths pls. It’s a custom in some families to present the father’s or grandfather’s hunting rifle/Kalashnikov to the son/grandson on his marriage not to promote terrorism but as a gesture of honour,” a user wrote.

Pakistan is a gone case, While world going forward, these people are moving backwards. Now they already reached medivial age, few more years to reach stone age. — Md Tahir (@md_tahir_) November 26, 2020

"…not for the purpose to harm anyone…" So what purpose does a gun serve? To celebrate Deepavali? — Yamuna Harshavardhana (@YamunaHarsha) November 26, 2020

Is it legal for a civilian to own a gun in Pakistan?? And that too a Kalashnikov??? I mean with Pakistan a global terrorism hub, there must be millions of weapons around, but can a civilian sport these kind of weapons around? Are authorities blind to this happenings?? — Jayesh Patel 🇮🇳 (@jrpatel19) November 26, 2020

A pack of condoms would've been a better gift. — G (@here_2_be_aware) November 26, 2020

It’s not the weddings, its the content. Simplicity, love, affection replaced with show off, opulence, waste, while people dying of huger in a very poor country, and now this AK47. Ignorance at its height. Violence begets violence. — Sakhawat Hussain, MD (@sak386) November 25, 2020

This gift was supposed to be given to the bride, to use it incase of domestic violence but unfortunately society's eye see M is dominant. — Essrar Muhammad (@EssrarMuhammad) November 26, 2020

What do you think of the gift