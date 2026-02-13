Home

Pakistani HR gets compared with movie creature Godzilla on LinkedIn by man; internet gives him brownie points | Check viral post

Viral post: A man shared a bizzarre text to Pakistani recruiter, comparing her name to the movie creature 'Godzilla'. Scroll down to see the viral post.

Image: LinkedIn (Unzila Siddiqui)

Viral News: When people find creative ways to network on platforms like LinkedIn, a post has been making rounds on the application for all the right reasons. An HR based in Pakistan shared a screenshot in which a man used all his creativity to strike up a conversation. The name of the recruiter is Unzila Siddiqui, and the man used all his artistry to associate her name with the popular movie animal, Godzilla. The post has gathered a lot of attention online. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

It’s not an uncommon sight these days to receive messages from random people with hardly any context. One such has been shared by a Pakistan-based HR who mentioned receiving a message from someone about how her name matches the film character Godzilla. The post blew up quickly as people couldn’t help highlighting the man’s audacity to strike up the conversation.

Viral post

The post was shared with the caption, “Day #10245125641 of receiving brainrot messages. Love the creativity and honesty thou… PS: Big shoutout to anyone who guesses my height right!”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video, “Networking level: comparing people with Godzilla to estimate height”, another wrote, “Look at the dedication tho!”

The third comment read, “This is what happens when you have a lot of free time, I urge recruiters to look out for people like these before they get out of hand.”

One said, “Brownie points for Godzilla is a very tall monster”, and another shared, “I don’t think any girl has ever got a Godzilla-level compliment like this.”

One user joked, “I’ve tried being polite. I’ve tried being direct. I recommend saying, Godzilla is a very tall monster.”

