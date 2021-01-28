New Delhi: A pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has captured a picture of a very shiny, unidentified flying object (UFO) that he spotted in the sky while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) from Karachi to Lahore. According to a Geo News report, the pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan onboard the domestic flight PK-304. Also Read - Thailand’s 'Playboy' King Crowns His Mistress as Second Queen on her Birthday | See Pics

Stating that spotting such a bright object at daytime is very rare, the pilot reportedly said, “The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight.” According to the pilot, the thing he spotted in the sky was not a planet but could be a “space station” or an “artificial planet” near the Earth. Also Read - Agra College Circular Asking Girls to Get Boyfriends Before Valentine's Day Goes Viral; Principal Calls it Fake

Several other residents of the area also claimed to have spotted the shiny UFO and made videos of it. Several videos of the shiny objects is also going viral and making rounds on the internet as netizens posted comments like “finally UFO in Pakistan”, “Aliens planning to take over Pakistan.” Also Read - This Bride Ditched The Lehenga & Wore a Pantsuit to Her Wedding, Humans of Bombay Shares Her Story | See Stunning Pics

A PIA spokesperson said that the UFO was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi. It was seen at around 4 pm near Rahim Yar Khan. It cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else, the spokesperson said, adding that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.

Watch Video:

“It is too early to say what that object was. In fact, we might no be able to tell what the object was at all,” said the spokesperson. “However, something was spotted and it was reported in accordance with the required protocol.”