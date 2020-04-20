The pandemic coronavirus has taken many lives across the globe and the world is still fighting with virus by staying home and covering their faces with mask and hands with gloves. Now, a Pakistani politician, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, assistant to Prime the Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting, addressed the press conference and have given a bizarre advice to cover the legs in order to combat the virus from spreading ‘neeche se’. Also Read - Coronavirus: Spain Plans to Relax Lockdown as Political Tensions Continue

The speech has gone crazily viral on social media and the netizens are left amused with the advice. The video is shared by journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter and since then it has fetched 1.3k retweets and 4K likes. She captioned it, "Virus can enter neechay se, explains Firdous Ashiq Awan." (sic)

In the video, Awan can be seen explaining how the virus can enter inside the body not just by mouth but can also enter from underneath. She asked people to cover the entire body to prevent themselves from coronavirus.

Watch the video here:

Virus can enter neechay se, explains Firdous Ashiq Awan. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RziF4vW1lG — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 18, 2020

Check out the reactions here:

One of the best advice from the leading scientific nation in the world — Oxymoron_in (@Oxymoron_in) April 20, 2020

Amid this lockdown,this tweet is quiet entertaining..more than memes..😁 — AM🌏 (@Anshu_M0803) April 20, 2020

We want to see how virus can enter neeche se

Kindly give demo — Anup D Dubey (@anupbuxar) April 20, 2020

India has witnessed biggest single-day spike in the coronavirus patients on Monday. In the last 24-hours, there have been 1,553 cases and 36 deaths. The total confirmed cases reached 17,265 and the death toll soared to 543. The central government has announced the nationwide lockdown till May 3.