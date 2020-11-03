As per reports, the act was performed to demonstrate their anger against President Macron for defending the right to draw cartoons of Prophet Muhammad. In the video, one can see a female teacher beheading the effigy in front of the students so that they can be taught how to behead a human being and to make sure they can get ‘vengeance’ on France after the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished a cartoon that ‘insulted’ Prophet Muhammad. Also Read - After Attacks in Austria & France, Britain's Terrorism Threat Level Raised to 'Severe'

The video which was posted on the social media platform shows several young girls dressed in pink, wearing burkas, holding placards and chanting slogans related to decapitation. Many women can also be seen recording videos of these ‘training’ sessions. Also Read - French President Emmanuel Macron Receives Threat From Al-Qaeda, After Country Kills 50 Jihadists

Jamia Hafsa, Islamabad. Female teacher at #Deobandi seminary beheads the effigy of the “blasphemer” French President @EmmanuelMacron in front of female students, many of them children.https://t.co/qeUyAtPlAL pic.twitter.com/5DAEbB19Do — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) October 29, 2020



France witnessed massive protests after President Macron denounced the ‘Islamic terrorist attack’ in Nice and vowed that France will ‘not give up on our values’. He made these statement soon after two knife-wielding terrorists carried out two separate attacks that left three people dead in Nice.