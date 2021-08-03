Bhuj: You might remember a number of incidents when we don’t agree on something with our parents, get into arguments and feel like running away home. Believe it or not, this teenaged boy from Pakistan took his feeling of running away from home way too seriously and even crossed the border to India. The 15-year-old Pakistani boy was later apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from near the international border at Khavda in Gujarat’s Kutch district.Also Read - Breaking: UAE Eases Restrictions For Indians, to Lift Ban on Transit Flights From Aug 5 | Details Here

As per reports, the boy was detained around 11 am on Sunday after he crossed the fencing near the border pillar number 1099, said officials. The boy hails from Sindh Sahichok in the Tharparkar district of Pakistan, "As per a preliminary inquiry by the BSF, the boy mentioned that he had quarreled with his family members and ran away from his home," the officials said.

After conducting his medical check-up at the Khavda community health center, the boy was handed over to local police, they added.

