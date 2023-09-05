Home

Viral

Pakistani TikTok Star Claims Her Husband Is Kidnapped, Asks ISI For Help

Pakistani TikTok Star Claims Her Husband Is Kidnapped, Asks ISI For Help

She stated that some unidentified people in "plain-clothes" came in vehicles and kidnapped Bilal as soon as he stepped out of his house in the evening.

Pakistani TikTok Star Claims Her Husband Is Kidnapped, Asks ISI For Help | Photo: Instagram hareem shah

New Delhi: A famous Pakistani TikToker posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that her husband was kidnapped a week ago. Hareem Shah claimed that her husband Bilal was kidnapped and urged Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to investigate the matter. According to Hareem, it had been a week since her husband Bilal was kidnapped. He was with her in London but had to return to Pakistan due to some work.

Trending Now

She stated that some unidentified people in “plain clothes” came in vehicles and kidnapped Bilal as soon as he stepped out of his house in the evening.

You may like to read

Watch Hareem Shah’s Vide Here

میرے شوہر بلال کو سادہ کپڑوں میں ملبوس افراد اغواہ کرکے لئے گئے ہیں۔ قانون نافذ کرنیوالے اداروں سے درخواست کرتی ہوں میرے شوہر کا پتہ کروائیں۔ بلال کا کسی سیاسی جماعت سے کوئی تعلق نہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/lYebJ2clx6 — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) September 3, 2023

Hareem, who is a TikTok sensation in Pinakan and has a huge number of followers on social media platforms, stated that she filed a petition in court and also informed the police.

“He has nothing to do with politics or any activism. He has no previous criminal record,” Hareem said in the video.

A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the “illegal detention” of Bilal allegedly by personnel of law enforcement agencies, Geo TV reports.

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh Home Department, and other relevant authorities in response to a petition concerning the alleged disappearance of Bilal. Hareem Shah, who is currently in the UK, has asserted that her husband was kidnapped, as reported.

The court has instructed the concerned authorities to provide their responses to these allegations. Hareem Shah has previously been involved in various controversies, including an incident last year when she posted a video on social media claiming to have traveled from Pakistan to the UK with a substantial amount of cash. This led to an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES