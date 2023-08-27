Home

‘Ab Tak Apne Bacchon Ko…’: Watch Pakistani TV Anchors Applaud India For Chandrayaan-3’s Success

Huma Amir Shah and Abdullah Sultan talked about the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s successful triumph, highlighting the stark difference between the two nations' aspirations and conditions.

Pakistani TV Anchors Applaud India For Chandrayaan-3's Success. | Photo: Twitter @Zaira_Nizaam

India achieved a historic milestone on August 23 as Chandrayaan-3 executed a successful soft landing on the Moon’s southern pole. This accomplishment marked India as the fourth nation in the world, following the US, China, and Russia, to achieve a successful lunar landing, and the first to do so on the Moon’s southern pole. The remarkable success of India’s ambitious lunar mission has garnered global recognition, even receiving acknowledgment from Pakistan. The achievement was extensively covered by Indian media, with former ministers and news anchors lauding the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their feat. Interestingly, a segment on Pakistan’s Geo News program delved into India’s lunar accomplishment in the context of Pakistan’s own challenges. This thoughtful commentary has gained substantial attention on social media platforms.

Talking about the show, hosts Huma Amir Shah and Abdullah Sultan talked about the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s successful triumph, highlighting the stark difference between the two nations’ aspirations and conditions. “India chaand pe pohoch gaya, hum beech mein hi phase in huye hai,” Huma can be heard saying.

“We need to broaden our horizons,” Huma can be heard saying during the show.

The television news hosts also highlighted the potential for India and Pakistan to redirect their rivalry into constructive competition, particularly in areas like space exploration. The segment concluded with a wholehearted commendation of India’s lunar endeavor, labeling it as ‘truly remarkable’. They further conveyed their immense joy over the accomplishment. “Humein yahan baith ke khushi ho rahi thi,” the duo accepted.

Watch Here

Kaam aisa karo ki dushman bhi taarif kre. pic.twitter.com/dUIZJC5xLI — Zaira Nizaam 🇮🇳 (@Zaira_Nizaam) August 25, 2023

Recently, a video featuring cricket analyst Mohsin Ali gained widespread attention as he strongly criticized a UK journalist’s ‘envious and racist tirade’ regarding the accomplishment of Chandrayaan-3. The viral video showcases Mohsin Ali, who passionately countered Patrick Christys, the journalist, after he proposed that India should reimburse the UK with the 2.3 billion pounds of aid money if they are capable of funding space missions to the moon. In the video, Mohsin’s lively response took issue with Patrick’s comment, in which he had proposed that nations with space programs should forgo aid and had characterized India as “impoverished.”

Mohsin playfully interpreted Patrick’s reaction as one driven by “envy” in response to India’s impressive advancements within only 77 years since gaining independence, particularly in the realm of space science—a progress that Patrick appeared to struggle to accept.

Chandrayaan-3, the spacecraft, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 14. It successfully touched down near the lunar south pole on August 23.

