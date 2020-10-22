New Delhi: Needless to say, the year 2020 is full of weird events and surprises! Did you know that there is a Pakistani version of Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ titled 50 Crore? Well, yes! Inspired by the worldwide hit Spanish heist crime drama, Pakistan has come up with a movie which is being called a rip-off, owing to its uncanny resemblance to the original Netflix show. Also Read - Twitter Shows Leh as Part of China, India Warns CEO Dorsey Against Misrepresentation of Map

The teaser of the film features a man, holding a mug-shot board on which it is written, 'Rahim-YK, height 6 feet, age 40 years." The film boasts of some A-listers Paksitani celebs including Aijaz Aslam who shared the teaser on Twitter.

However, from red jumpsuits to actors holding prison boards, in addition to the posters of the movie, 50 Crores bears striking similarities to 'Money Heist'.

Check it out:

An another action film is here, titled as '50 CRORE'. The cast includes Faisal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Asad Siddiqui, Mehmood Aslam, Saboor Ali, Faryal Mehmood, Zhalay Sarhadi, Noman Habib, Naveed Raza, Omer Shehzad & Anoushey Abbasi. #Lollywood #50Crore @aijazz7 @faysalquraishi pic.twitter.com/jsOc7RaHHd — Lollywood🇵🇰 Movies (@Real_Lollywood) October 19, 2020

Well, as expected, the Pakistani Money Heist has triggered a meme fest on Twitter and both Indians and Pakistanis are roasting it.

One user tweeted, “2020 being 2020, Pakistan is making the sasta version of #Moneyheist . Lacasa de photocopy.”

2020 being 2020😂.

Pakistan is making the sasta version of #Moneyheist .

Lacasa de photocopy.Uff! pic.twitter.com/dWpnEERfkP — Orooj Fatima (@UroojFatimaaa) October 19, 2020

Bella ciao in Money heist Bhangra paao in 50 crore 🤣 — Arnold (@dapakiguy92) October 18, 2020

I bet money heist Pakistan's gonna have an unemployed IT graduate as the professor — Cristiano Rona-Daldo (@Guilty4Fries) October 18, 2020

Money heist 1080p Money heist 240p#50Crore pic.twitter.com/NNvhcS8Stm — Samia Shahid (@samiashahid17) October 18, 2020

Another Pandemic is going to release.😓#desiMoneyHeist#50Crore — S A M R E E N. (@Samreen_hun_Yar) October 18, 2020

However, later, actor Aijaz Aslam in his latest Instagram post revealed that 50 Crores was, in fact, a marketing gimmick for an online shopping brand.

The Spanish show stars Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herran among others. The shooting of the fifth and finale season of Money Heist is currently underway.