New Delhi: Needless to say, the year 2020 is full of weird events and surprises! Did you know that there is a Pakistani version of Netflix's 'Money Heist' titled 50 Crore? Well, yes! Inspired by the worldwide hit Spanish heist crime drama, Pakistan has come up with a movie which is being called a rip-off, owing to its uncanny resemblance to the original Netflix show.
The teaser of the film features a man, holding a mug-shot board on which it is written, 'Rahim-YK, height 6 feet, age 40 years." The film boasts of some A-listers Paksitani celebs including Aijaz Aslam who shared the teaser on Twitter.
However, from red jumpsuits to actors holding prison boards, in addition to the posters of the movie, 50 Crores bears striking similarities to 'Money Heist'.
Check it out:
Well, as expected, the Pakistani Money Heist has triggered a meme fest on Twitter and both Indians and Pakistanis are roasting it.
One user tweeted, “2020 being 2020, Pakistan is making the sasta version of #Moneyheist . Lacasa de photocopy.”
However, later, actor Aijaz Aslam in his latest Instagram post revealed that 50 Crores was, in fact, a marketing gimmick for an online shopping brand.
The Spanish show stars Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herran among others. The shooting of the fifth and finale season of Money Heist is currently underway.