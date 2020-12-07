These days, fraudsters try all sorts of manoeuvres to illegally obtain money and one of the oldest tricks in the book is to falsely claim insurance money. In one such incident, a Pakistani woman has been arrested after she allegedly declared herself ‘dead’ in a bid to fraudulently claim two life insurance policies worth USD 1.5 million (approximately Rs 11 crore). Also Read - Turkey President Erdogan Sending Mercenaries to Kashmir to Help Pakistan, Paying $2000 to Each: Report

Turns out, she had elaborately planned the whole scheme, well ahead in time.

Here's how she planned it:

According to an official of the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA), which is looking into the case, a woman named Seema Kharbay travelled to the US in 2008 and 2009, and bought two hefty life insurance policies in her name. In 2011, she bribed some local government officials in Pakistan including a doctor and got a death certificate issued in her name. It even mentioned that she was buried.

Subsequently, her two children used the fake death certificate to claim the two life insurance policy payouts worth Rs 11 crore. Meanwhile, Kharbay, after being declared dead, travelled at least 10 times abroad from the Karachi International Airport, apparently under assumed identities. However, none of the airlines were able to detect the fraud.

“She visited some five countries, but every time she returned home,” the official said.

The FIA official said that the American authorities had alerted them about the woman following which investigation of this fraud was carried out. The FIA human trafficking cell has now registered criminal cases against the woman, her son and daughter and some local government officials, including a doctor.

