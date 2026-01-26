Home

Why an electric pole in Pakistan has left Indians anxious and praying? WATCH viral video

The viral video is reportedly from Pakistan. It shows an electric pole overloaded and has left many individuals joking and concerned.

Viral news: A video is currently grabbing a lot of attention on social media platforms. With many people laughing, it also raises many genuine concerns surrounding the system. The viral video is reportedly from Pakistan. It shows an electric pole overloaded and has left many individuals joking and concerned. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

After watching the video, you may laugh for some time. However, it leaves you equally concerned, when you understand the risky nature of it. The viral clip shows an electric pole placed on the roadside, packed with countless electric meters. It also has tangled wires, which can make anyone anxious. What’s shocking is that there were many exposed electricity connections that were hanging openly in the air. The meaning of the video changes as you see water accumulating around the electric pole, implying that the pole is standing in the middle of the water.

An electric pole stands in the middle of the water, which is a good conductor of electricity. God forbid if someone touches the exposed electric wires or if they catch a current, an unfortunate mishappening may occur.

What’s funny about the video?

The video has grabbed attention for the hilarious commentary of the man who’s recording it. He adds that the country is surely being run by the god. The line has struck a chord online. The social media users were quick enough to pick it and give their reactions, making it go viral.

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared their hilarious reactions to the video. One user commented, “Just take a deep breath and apply the right-hand rule,” and another questioned, “How can we apply Kirchhoff’s Law?”

The third user wrote, “This is what you pay the bill for?” and the fourth user asked, “Where is this?”

Another comment read, “Please add this to the wonders of the world.”

One stated, “The fact that people find this hilarious and not a point of shame goes to show there’s no mentality in our nation to improve or progress! Don’t blame the government if you can’t make an effort to improve where you live!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.