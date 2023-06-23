Home

‘Pakistan’s Mr Bean’: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled After Video Shows Him Taking Female Officer’s Umbrella In Paris | Watch

PM Shehbaz Sharif is seen stepping out from his official car and is met by a female officer who escorts him with an umbrella amid a heavy downpour in the French city.

Screengrab from the viral video

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently attending a two-day Global Financing Pact summit Paris, is trending on social media for the wrong reasons after a video showed him grabbing an umbrella from a female officer who was escorting him in the French capital, leaving the woman to get drenched in the rain.

In the video shared on the official handle of the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz Sharif is seen stepping out from his official car and is met by a female officer who escorts him with an umbrella amid a heavy downpour in the French city.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Palais Brogniart to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France. #PMatIntFinanceMoot pic.twitter.com/DyV8kvXXqr — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 22, 2023

However, in a bizarre gesture, Shehbaz Sharif is seen grabbing the umbrella from her hands and walks ahead towards the summit entrance, leaving the officer to get soaked in the rain as she walks behind the Pakistani PM.

Sharif then enters the summit venue where French Minister For Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna greets him.

Shehbaz Sharif peculiar act has evoked outrage from netizens who trolled the Prime Minister for leaving the woman exposed to the rain and taking the umbrella from her hands. “What a embarrassment. Takes the umbrella from the lady and let her soak in the rain? No shame left, this is the leader patwaris want?,” a user vented on Twitter.

“What was the need for taking the umbrella from his usher? She was assigned to escort him to the entrance while doing so he left her behind umbrella less,” asked another, adding “his intentions may have been good but how unthoughtful.”

Twitterati also pointed out that even though Sharif’s intentions may have been good, the gesture itself looked bizarre and humorous. “His intention was right but this looks funny, he looks clueless and nervous really needs some good people to guide him,” said a user.

“That the PM’s office itself tweeted this video is the best part ( he was just trying to be respectful though, not letting a woman hold the umbrella for him .. but ),” another chimed in.

Some users even called him the ‘Mr. Bean of Pakistan’, comparing Sharif’s umbrella-snatching act to the popular comic character Mr. Bean’s antics. “Mr. Bean Pakistani version,” said a user while poking fun at the Pakistan Prime Minister.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.