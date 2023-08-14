Home

Seema Haider Hoists Tricolour In Noida, Anju Celebrates Pak Independence Day In Khyber: Watch

Seema Haider and her Indian “husband” Sachin Meena hoisted the Tricolour on Sunday as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” celebrations at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Seema Haider has “arrived” in India from Pakistan and Anju is on a visit to the neighbouring country.

Pakistan's Seema And India's Anju: India and Pakistan are drenched in the flavour and colours of their respective Independence Day celebrations. Amidst all the fervour, the focus in India is on two women, Pakistani national Seema Haider and Indian national Anju. While Seema Haider has "arrived" in India from Pakistan under mysterious circumstances, Anju is on a visit to the neighbouring country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province via official channels to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah.

Now, just a few hours ahead of India’s 77th Independence Day, Seema Haider and her Indian “husband” Sachin Meena hoisted the Tricolour on Sunday as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” celebrations at their residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida along with her lawyer AP Singh.

Watch The Video Here

The video is shared on X by Lok Awaz 24 @lokawaz24 with the caption: “Seema Haider ने लगाए*भारत माता की जय* के नारे (Seema Haider raised slogans of *Bharat Mata Ki Jai*) #HindustanJindabad #bharatmatakijai #harghartiranga #seemahaider #tiranga

On the other hand, Anju was seen celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14. In a video shared on social media, Anju can be seen cutting a cake along with Nasrullah at an event.

Watch The Video Here

The video was shared by Shakti Ojha🇮🇳 @imShaktiojha with the caption: “*अपने फेसबुक फ्रेंड नसरुल्लाह से शादी करने के लिए पाकिस्तान के खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत पहुंची अंजू शनिवार को वहां आजादी के जश्न में शामिल हुई. अंजू ने यहां नसरुल्लाह के साथ मिलकर पाकिस्तान की यौम-ए-आजादी (स्वतंत्रता दिवस) का केक भी काटा (*Anju, who reached Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah, participated in the independence celebration there on Saturday. Anju along with Nasrullah also cut the cake of Pakistan’s Yom-e-Azadi (Independence Day) here.) #Anju #Pakistan

Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Love Story

Seema Haider (30) and her Indian husband Sachin Meena (22) fell in love while playing a game of PUBG. Since Seema was already married to Ghulam Haider she decided to cross the border to India illegally to be with Sachin Meena.

Seema met Sachin for the first time in Nepal during the month of March. Subsequently, they underwent a marriage ceremony adhering to Hindu customs, following Seema’s conversion to Hinduism. The couple later crossed over to India from Nepal on May 13, accompanied by Seema’s children.

Seema and Sachin were arrested by the police in connection with her illegal stay in India but were granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida in July.

About Anju

Anju was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Anju became friends with Pakistani national Nasrulla on Facebook in 2019.

Now, Anju has travelled to Upper Dir district in the tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrulla.

It is reported that Anju married Nasrullah after embracing Islam and changing her name to Fatima. She asserted that she is not a traitor as portrayed by some sections of the media and will return to India in the near future along with Nasrullah.

