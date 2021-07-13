Pune: In yet another shocking incident, a 48-year-old palm reader had allegedly advised a family to get rid of their daughter-in-law claiming she was a “bad omen” for her husband who wants to become an MLA or minister, police said. Following this, the victim lodged a complaint against her in-laws and husband who have been harassing her for dowry. Soon after the complaint, the accused palm reader was arrested by the police. The incident was reported from Maharashtra’s Pune on Monday.Also Read - West Indies vs Australia Live Match Score And Updates 3rd T20I: Chris Gayle Puts WI in Commanding Position

The accused Raghunath Yemul had told the man that his dream will never come true until he divorces his wife, a Chatushringi police station officer said quoting the FIR. Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Pune Police, appealed that any women labelled as "bad omen" by the likes of Yemul and those who have been subjected to torture by their in-laws can approach the nearest police stations.