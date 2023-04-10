Home

Panda Nanny Deals With ‘Lovable Little Monsters’ Yet Not Complaining: Watch

They just want to play with the nanny.

Baby pandas are very popular on social media.

Viral Video: Ask any parent about parenting and its requirements and they will have almost the same stories. Managing kids, irrespective of their age, is a big, big responsibility and as they say, it’s not child’s play. It is even more demanding if the kids are comparatively big bundles of joy from a different species than humans. Panda babies, for example.

The video we are sharing shows a panda nanny cleaning the enclosure and a baby panda is trying to climb on his back while the other three start to follow him and cling to his legs.

The video is shared on Twitter by Videos that will surprise you 😳 @moistonig with the caption, “A day in the life of a Panda Caretaker 🐼”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A day in the life of a Panda Caretaker 🐼 pic.twitter.com/Tht612w8p8 — Videos that will surprise you 😳 (@moistonig) April 8, 2023

Who wouldn’t fall for these cuddly, cute, and adorable little monsters? They just want to play with the nanny. Who cares about the cleaning part? At least not the babies. They just want him to pay attention to them and do as they ask. This is so much like human children.

In fact, the videos of panda cubs and Mei Yan have been massively popular with the netizens who had hailed Mai Yan as “the luckiest worker in the world”. She worked at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and is counted as one of the most experienced members of staff there.

So, if you guys get an offer to be a panda nanny would you consider it? Please do respond!

