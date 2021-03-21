Dhanbad: A video of a vegetable seller dancing by the roadside to attract customers is going viral on social media and is winning hearts of netizens. The viral video clip of the vendor dancing while selling vegetables, wearing a turban on his head, sunglasses and a watch has erupted from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. Also Read - Viral Video: Police Seize Truck Trying To Smuggle Liquor In Secret Drawer, Anand Mahindra Finds It Clever

In the short video clip, the vegetable seller named Ritesh Pandey can be seen dancing to a song which is being played on his cart. In the video, customers can be seen amused by Pandey's unique way of attracting his customers and many are of the view that he looked like Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey from the Bollywood movie Dabangg.

The impressed customers can totally be seen welcoming this swag of Pandey ji Sabzi wala with open heart and as they buy vegetables from him.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Pandey can be seen dancing to a uniquely composed song ‘Aajao Bhai, Sabzi Lelo’, which also has the prices of the vegetables in its lyrics. He can be seen doing his dance moves carrying the vegetables he sells i.e. cauliflower, cabbage, among others.

As per reports, Pandey lives in Hirapur DS Colony area of Dhanbad and sells vegetables from morning till 10 pm at night. He said that he also likes to entertain people through his dance while selling vegetables. He further said that many people just buy vegetables from him because of his dance skills.