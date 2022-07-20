Trending News: Recently GST rates were revised on a number of items including daily food essentials like paneer, milk, curd, wheat flour, rice, etc. These food items now come under the 5 per cent slab. Due to which, paneer and other milk products will be more expensive from now on. The latest price hike of mil products including paneer, which was already expensive, has left foodies sulking as they will now get cottage cheese dishes at a higher price at restaurants.Also Read - Have You Seen These Indian Doppelgangers of Strangers Things Cast? Twitter Thread Goes Viral

But why is a specific dish, Paneer Butter Masala trending and not Shahi Paneer or Paneer Kofta? That's because GST rates on butter and masala are also high. So, a maths riddle is going viral on Twitter that asks users to calculate the new price of the dish Paneer butter masala dish, taking into account the tax imposed individually on Paneer, Butter and Masala which is 5 per cent, 12 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

After #PaneerButterMasala started trending on Twitter, netizens shared their answers to the riddle along with other hilarious memes and jokes. Here are some of the posts from the trend:

GST on Paneer: 5%

GST on Butter: 12%

GST on Masala: 5% New Maths Question: Calculate the GST of Paneer Butter Masala 😛😀😅#WAFwd — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) July 20, 2022

To dear @zomato and @Swiggy , I would like to inform you that I have stopped eating Paneer Butter Masala. So kindly stop sending me notification for ordering paneer. I can't afford Paneer Butter Masala now 😂#paneerbuttermasala #MEMES#GST #GSThike — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) July 20, 2022

Paneer Butter Masala at Middle Class Homes After New GST slabs. pic.twitter.com/mfFzw5TziA — Garima Kaushik (@Garimakaushikk) July 20, 2022

Paneer Butter Masala After all, these sisters proved to be right. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gb76MmyFGr — #GyaniBaba 💯🚩🔄🚩 (@ChoudharyChach1) July 20, 2022

To all those who are asking “what will be GST on Paneer Butter Masala?” – (as far as I’ve understood 🤭) According to sec 8 of CGST Act 2017, it’s a composite supply, so the tax rate of principal supply (Paneer) will be applicable i.e., 5%. — Shubham Kumar  (@TheShubhamKr_) July 20, 2022

Weight k terms me… 100g paneer, 10g butter, 2-5g masala… Around 5 + 1.2 + 0.15 = 7.35 extra for 1 plate now. https://t.co/zTEVyNlZXa — Abhas Kumar Sinha (Might Guy Stan Acc)🇮🇳 (@abhas_rewcie) July 20, 2022

Paneer Butter Masala is trending because of #GST applied. Meanwhile every kid who don't know about GST👇 pic.twitter.com/ho1ADjLz5i — @SanataniShalini (@sanatanishalini) July 20, 2022

Paneer Butter Masala tasted delicious with 20% GST. — Scientist 🇮🇳 (@Special_033) July 20, 2022

