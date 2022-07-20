Trending News: Recently GST rates were revised on a number of items including daily food essentials like paneer, milk, curd, wheat flour, rice, etc. These food items now come under the 5 per cent slab. Due to which, paneer and other milk products will be more expensive from now on. The latest price hike of mil products including paneer, which was already expensive, has left foodies sulking as they will now get cottage cheese dishes at a higher price at restaurants.Also Read - Have You Seen These Indian Doppelgangers of Strangers Things Cast? Twitter Thread Goes Viral
But why is a specific dish, Paneer Butter Masala trending and not Shahi Paneer or Paneer Kofta? That's because GST rates on butter and masala are also high. So, a maths riddle is going viral on Twitter that asks users to calculate the new price of the dish Paneer butter masala dish, taking into account the tax imposed individually on Paneer, Butter and Masala which is 5 per cent, 12 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.
After #PaneerButterMasala started trending on Twitter, netizens shared their answers to the riddle along with other hilarious memes and jokes. Here are some of the posts from the trend:
What are your thoughts on the trend?