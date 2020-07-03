Coming as a ray of hope for all the pani batashe or golgappa lovers out there amid the pandemic gloom, is the innovation of pani puri vending machine, all thanks to a man from Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Making netizens cry tears of joy, a video is currently breaking the Internet as it features the working of the Pani Puri ATM. Also Read - Bad News For Those Craving 'Pani Puri' As Kanpur Bans Sale of 'Golgappas' Fearing Covid-19 Spread

Hands down the OG innovation of all times, the machine dispenses the street food simply by inserting money. Selecting the preferred flavour by pressing the respective button, one inserts money notes on one end and out pops a plate of puchkas.

The owner guaranteed adequate measures for maintaining hygienic given minimal contact. The video was shared on Twitter by a user Janak Dave who instantly made the netizens drool with the very thought of laying their hands on the machine asap.



Quick to respond, while one user wrote, “This is just a superb..(sic)”, another commented, “Super mind and awesome machine (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

This is just a superb.. — Vivek Trivedi (@vintytrivedi) July 2, 2020

Super mind and awesome machine — Parmarsunil (@Parmars23544833) July 3, 2020

I love the background music 😍 . Hum paani puri ke bina reh nahi skte , tere bina kya wazood mera — kunal sisodiya 🇮🇳 (@kunalsince1995) July 2, 2020

वाह। भारत के इंजीनियरों की यही तो खासियत है।👌👌👌

Nothing is impossible 🙏

जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 — Dipen Gohel 🇮🇳 (@dipen_gohel) July 2, 2020

Nice job — Jagdish panchal (@Jagdish47318696) July 3, 2020