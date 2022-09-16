Gurugram: Panic gripped the residents of societies on DLF Golf Course Road in Gurugram’s Sector-42 after several people reported seeing a leopard in the DLF-5 area. DLF security said in a letter that a leopard has been seen six times from August 7 to September 14 near the Faridabad T-point on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, Camellia’s stone yard, water tank area and School No. 16 plot area.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Man Pulling Leopard By Tail. Twitter Users Are Outraged. Watch

“The leopard was spotted by an unidentified vehicle driver, tractor driver, security guard and women labours,” the letter added. The developer also issued an advisory to the residents of Belaire Condominium, instructing them to avoid walking, driving and jogging in the area.

“A leopard has been seen in the DLF-5 area at various locations. The DLF team along with the forest department is trying to track it. Meanwhile, we advise you all to please be careful while driving, walking or running in these areas or if possible avoid going out on foot outside the complex. Kindly brief your domestic help regarding the same. The Belaire security team is already on alert,” the email advisory stated.

“A forest department team has inspected the area but could not find any leopard’s presence. It could be possible that the leopard was seen in the adjoining forest area. The area is under forest team vigil,” M.S. Malik, principal chief conservative officer of the forest department, told IANS.

“Several people have seen movements of a leopard. We have alerted all the condominium residents located in the area. We also called the forest department team. A well-equipped wildlife team immediately reached the spot and conducted an inspection, but couldn’t find any leopard’s presence,” Dharmender Kumar, an official of DLF security, told IANS.