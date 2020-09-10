Panic ensued in Ghaziabad after a body covered with a white sheet at a busy road was mistaken for a corpse. Assuming that it is a ‘dead body’, the traffic was disrupted and distressed locals called the police to investigate. Also Read - Delhi-Noida Border News: Commuters No Longer Need Passes to Enter Noida/Ghaziabad But Aarogya Setu App Must

However, when the police arrived, events took a rather hilarious turn as they found out that the person presumed dead was just taking a nap.

A video of the bizarre incident, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows the man waking up from his slumber and walking away from the crowd.

Watch the video here:

A man sleeping on road side was mistaken as dead body caused panic in Ghaziabad…लोग चैन से सोने भी नहीं देते. 😀 pic.twitter.com/UPMbeK9Csr — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) September 8, 2020

The 29-second video which has created a buzz on Twitter has been viewed by over 83 thousand users so far and has been retweeted more than 1200 times.

“Imagine the horror when his body would have started moving,” wrote a user while others called it the best prank of the year. Some others, however, expressed concern on the state of affairs in the nation where the poor have to sleep by the roadside.

Here are some comments:

bechara gareeb aadmi hoga yaar🙁 — sumit kumar Mehta (@sumitku17795623) September 9, 2020

Kuch pal k liye es video ko dekh we can smile but its really concerning k ek aam insaan kaise road side pr (how he was going through)… khush kismat hai jo apne gharon mein bed pr sotae hai! — Rajandeep Kaur (@myrajan786) September 8, 2020

Tum nind-e-sukhan me mast raho…

Duniya ka daur-e-kolahal apni jagah… — Suresh Yadav (@yadavsuresh259) September 10, 2020

I would like to see the look on their faces when he woke up🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ahmed Maqbool 🌐 (@Ahmedmaq00) September 8, 2020