Meerut: Panic ensued in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Friday after monkeys reportedly attacked a laboratory technician who was carrying test samples of suspected COVID-19 patients. The monkeys than ran away after snatching three samples. Also Read - Panic After 200 Bats Found Dead in Bihar Village, Swab Samples Sent to Patna For Testing

The incident happened on the Meerut Medical College premises where the medics had collected samples for testing from three persons, who were suspected to be infected by Covid-19.

The incident was captured on the video which shows one of the monkeys chewing the sample collection kits on top of a tree. Parts of those kits were then seen lying strewn on the ground, which has now made locals afraid.

They are scared about the spread of COVID-19 as the monkeys carried the test samples to nearby residential areas. Watch the video here:

In a shocking incident, a monkey snatched blood samples of Covid-19 patients being taken to the LLRM lab. Inquiry set up & the lab technician has been asked to give written explanation about why did he continue to make a video instead of asking for help.#Meerut #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N2bCeO2QA2 — Ishita Bhatia (@IshitaBhatiaTOI) May 29, 2020

Later, SK Garg, Principal, Meerut Medical College clarified that the monkeys only took the blood samples and not the Covid-19 swab samples.