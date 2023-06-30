Home

Viral

Paralysed 83-Year-Old Retired Bus Driver Gets Arrest Warrant For Running Over Buffalo In 1994

Paralysed 83-Year-Old Retired Bus Driver Gets Arrest Warrant For Running Over Buffalo In 1994

Acchan was not in a state to even hold a mobile phone and said that he has done his job with full dedication and honesty. “I never thought that a 29-year-old case would haunt him after an unblemished career,” he said.

Paralysed 83-Year-Old Retired Bus Driver Gets Arrest Warrant For Running Over Buffalo In 1994

New Delhi: Indian judiciary system can sometimes be very slow with a case taking years and even decades for the court to give a verdict on. such is a case of a 83-year-old retired bus driver from Uttar Pradesh, who was served an arrest warrant for allegedly running over a buffalo 26-years ago.

Acchan, a retired bus driver of UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) from Barabanki, in 1994 allegedly ran over a buffalo when he was on his way to Bareilly from Lucknow. A case was filed under IPC 279 – rash driving. Though he was served summons on two occasions in the past, he was later granted bail.

You may like to read

Recounting the accident, the elderly man said, “I had gone to Bareilly to pick up cargo. From there, I went to Faridpur. I was driving at night when a buffalo cart took a sudden turn. The brakes did not work and there was a crash. The buffalo died. I rushed to the Faridpur police station and informed police.”

On Tuesday, the cops knocked his doors to issue the court summons to the bed-ridden man. Upon seeing them, he cried and informed the cops that he was paralysed. “The policemen went away saying that they would be present in the court and said that if he does not go to the court, he will have to be arrested forcibly,” The Times of India quoted his son Intezaar as saying.

Acchan was not in a state to even hold a mobile phone and said that he has done his job with full dedication and honesty. “I never thought that a 29-year-old case would haunt him after an unblemished career,” he said.

Pal, who is the investigation officer of the case, told TOI that Acchan had hired a lawyer and will reach Bareilly court on July 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.